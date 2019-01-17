FDA Expands Dog Food Recall

The Food and Drug Administration is expanding its dog food recall, now including nine different brands that reportedly contain elevated levels of vitamin D. The recall includes products made by Sunshine Mills, Kroger, Natural Life, Nutrisca, and others. A full list is available at the FDA website. Vitamin D toxicity can lead to vomiting, increase thirst, loss of appetite, and weight loss. The FDA recommends consulting with your vet if your dog shows any of those symptoms.

