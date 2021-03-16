February Fatalities On NE Roads
(KFOR NEWS March 16, 2021) During February 2021, 10 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
These 10 fatalities occurred in 9 fatal crashes.
Four of the ten vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, four were using seatbelts, and two had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
Eight of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
There were two fatalities on the interstate, six on other highways, and two on local roads.
Icy roads & snow were a contributing factor in four fatality crashes resulting in five fatalities. Two of these
fatalities involved passing a snowplow.
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
|JANUARY – FEBRUARY
|FATALITIES
|FATAL CRASHES
|% CHANGE v. 2021
(FATALITIES)
|2021
|33
|25
|
|2020
|34
|33
|+3.0
|2019
|27
|23
|-18.0
|2018
|33
|26
|+0.0
|2017
|37
|35
|+12.0
|2017-2020 Avg.
|33
|29
|+0.0
- There were 18 fatalities in February of 2020.
- Only 9 of the 33 vehicle occupants killed during 2021 were using seatbelts.
* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.
This report includes information available through March 14, 2021 from the Highway Safety Section, Traffic Engineering
Division, Nebraska Department of Transportation. For additional information, contact NDOT Communications and Public Policy Division at (402) 479‑4512.
