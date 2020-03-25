Federal Coronavirus Bailout Bill Making Way Through Congress
A two-trillion dollar federal relief bill for the coronavirus was worked out early Wednesday morning.
Nebraska’s First District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry told KFOR the bill boils down to three main sections. “It protects health, it protects individuals and families, and it protects small business,” said Fortenbery.
The bill includes financial aid so that an individual or family within certain guidelines will receive a direct check. The numbers are $1,200 for individuals, and $2,400 for families plus an additional $500 for each child.
Fortenberry said he believes the small business bailout portion of the bill is one of the most important. The bill works so that a small business can get a loan and keep employees on payroll. If a business keeps people on payroll, the portion of wages that went to mortgage interest or rent is forgiven for a period of 8 weeks.
Fortenberry said he expects the bailout bill to be signed quickly once it’s passed and sent to the white house. The problem Congress faces now is that the House of Representatives is currently not in sessions. Many members are in their districts, unable to be there today. Fortenberry says it’s possible to pass it by unanimous voice vote, however, if there’s no opposition.
“If it passes unanimously, no one objects, it will go to the president for a signature and become law,” said Fortenberry. “If one person objects, than that invokes a vote.”
Fortenberry added that the federal bailout is only part of the solution, and public cooperation is needed also. “The social distancing policies as well as closures, as painful and traumatic as it’s been, are necessary to help us get in front of the disease, buying time to develop better cures, taking care of people who get sick, and stopping the spread.,” said Fortenberry.
