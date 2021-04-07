Federal Grantees May Now Use Funds to Purchase Fentanyl Test Strips
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced today that federal funding may now be used to purchase rapid fentanyl test strips (FTS) in an effort to help curb the <a href="https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2020/han00438.asp?ACSTrackingID=USCDC_1026-DM45245&ACSTrackingLabel=December%202020%20Drug%20Overdose%20Updates&deliveryName=USCDC_1026-DM45245">dramatic spike in drug overdose deaths</a> largely driven by the use of strong synthetic opioids, including illicitly manufactured <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/opioids/fentanyl.html">fentanyl</a>.