Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows Price Pressures Stayed Elevated Last Month

April 26, 2024 11:55AM CDT
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of inflation closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained uncomfortably high in March, likely reinforcing the Fed’s reluctance to cut interest rates anytime soon and underscoring a burden for President Joe Biden’s re-election bid.

Prices rose 0.3% from February to March, the same as in the previous month.

It was the third straight month that the index has run at a pace faster than is consistent with the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

Measured from a year earlier, prices were up 2.7% in March, up from 2.5% in February.

After peaking in 2022, the Fed’s favored inflation index cooled for most of 2023. Yet so far this year, the index has remained stuck above the Fed’s target rate.

