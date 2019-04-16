FEMA Update: Counties Added and Nebraskans Called on for Jobs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has an immediate need to fill temporary positions in Broken Bow, Grand Island, Lincoln, Norfolk, and Omaha to assist with disaster recovery.

FEMA is looking for qualified candidates for a variety of emergency management functions. Currently, posted positions include Public Assistance Program delivery managers, site inspection specialists, emergency management specialists and External Affairs specialists.

More positions will be available soon. The temporary positions are for 120 days and may be extended, in 120-day increments, for a maximum 365-day appointment, based on the needs of the disaster.

Anyone interested in temporary job opportunities should go to USAJOBS.gov and create a free account .

FEMA is also holding a career fair for military-veterans-spouses and working age dependents. The fair will be Thursday April 25th from 4-7pm at the Veterans Affairs Auditorium, 600 S. 70th St. Lincoln.

Eleven more counties have also been added to the Federal Disaster Declaration: Banner, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Franklin, Garden, Kimball, Phelps, Sheridan, Sioux, and Webster Counties.

