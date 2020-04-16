Fencing Off Lincoln’s Playgrounds To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19
(KFOR NEWS April 16, 2020) On KFOR’s Lincoln Live , Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director, Lynn Johnson, says crews this week are putting fencing around all 87 of the city’s playgrounds and removing swings to prevent spread of the corona virus.
After a recent weekend when the weather had warmed up, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, commented at one of her daily virus briefings that see saw people participating in team sports and groups gathering at parks and playgrounds, in violation of the 6-feet spacial distancing rule.
Restrooms and drinking fountains in parks and along trails have been closed, too. Hear Dale Johnson’s conversation with City Parks and Recreation Director, Lynn Johnson, also talk about the possibility of a shortened swimming pool season…or the possibility of not opening pools at all….on KFOR’s Lincoln Live.
