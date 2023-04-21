Fiery Crash Thursday Afternoon Just Outside of Lincoln

The scene of a fiery crash on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 112th and Fletcher. (Photo Courtesy of Southeast Rural Fire District)

RURAL LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 21)–A crash Thursday afternoon west of 112th and Fletcher, where a truck rolled into a ditch and an SUV was fully engulfed in flames.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says a GMC Terrain SUV was eastbound on Fletcher, while a Chevy pickup, driven by 29-year-old Zachary Skeahan of Alvo, was westbound and driving left of center before the collision that saw the truck roll and SUV catch on fire. Skeahan was ejected from the truck and taken to a Lincoln hospital and is in stable condition. He was later cited for driving left of center.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to the nearby farm fields. The driver of the SUV, 32-year-old Tyler Covalt of Lincoln, was treated and released.

Wagner said they’re looking at weather conditions at the time as part of this investigation.

8:40am Friday

RURAL LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 21)–A collision just northeast of Lincoln around 2:30pm Thursday involved one vehicle that rolled into a ditch, while the other caught on fire.

Fire crews from Waverly and Southeast Rural were called to the scene of a crash at 112th and Fletcher. One person was taken to a Lincoln hospital and their condition was unknown, at last check. Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it could spread to nearby farm fields.

What led to the crash is still under investigation.