Fifth Case of Rare AFM Diagnosed in Douglas County

State health officials say a fifth case of a rare, polio-like illness has been confirmed in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Friday that the fifth case of acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, was confirmed in a child from Douglas County. Officials say the child was hospitalized and later released. No other information about the child has been released.

The state’s first case was reported in November. AFM can cause paralysis in the arms and legs and affects mainly children.

