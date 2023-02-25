Fifth Grade Student Brings Loaded Handgun To Lincoln School

(KFOR February 25, 2023) Lincoln Police were called to Prescott Elementary School Friday after a fifth grade student showed a Prescott student a handgun in their backpack and made concerning comments about violence toward that student. Lincoln Public Schools spokesperson Mindy Burbach told KFOR News the student then told their teacher who immediately called administrators. The administrators removed the backpack from the coat hooks and brought it to the office. Police were called immediately and found a loaded handgun in the students back pack.

Burback added that because the backpack was secured immediately and the situation was made safe quickly, there was not a need to use any of their Standard Response Protocols. The students’ families were contacted and police began their investigation by talking with the students involved. The student who brought the firearm to school will be facing legal consequences.

Prescott Principal JJ Wilkins wrote to families in an email:

“We know this is concerning news to hear. We are very proud of the student who reported the safety concern to their teacher when they felt unsafe. It is the important work of our staff at Prescott in building trusting relationships with our students that lead to this serious situation being resolved without anyone being hurt. We are thankful for the quick response by Lincoln Police and their continued collaboration in keeping our students and staff safe.”

LPS Superintendent Paul Gausman said about the incident, “This is a phone call that a superintendent never wants to receive, but I was very proud of our Prescott administrators and staff in how they remained calm and kept students safe during this incident. These professionals continue to build positive relationships with students which led to the reporting of an unsafe situation. It was brave of that student to come forward and tell their teacher what they saw. We are appreciative of Lincoln Police and their quick reaction to the situation. Lincoln Police have been a great collaborative partner in keeping our schools safe.”

Gausman went on to say, “Our schools are safe because of our community’s ongoing efforts to remain vigilant and share information when there is a concern. We encourage anyone who sees or hears something of concern to report it immediately so we can continue to ensure a safe learning environment for all.”