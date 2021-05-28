Fight and Robbery Reported In A Central Lincoln Parking Lot Thursday Night
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)–Lincoln Police say no arrests have been made, as officers continue to determine who was involved in a fight where a 17-year-old man was assaulted by five males and had his necklace stolen late Thursday night at 52nd and “O” Street.
On Friday morning, Sgt. Tyler Cooper told KFOR News they were called around 11pm Thursday night to the northeast corner parking lot about the fight, where there was a large group of teenagers and young adults that gathered to watch. Cooper says toward the end of the fight, somebody grabbed the necklace the victim was wearing and pulled it off.
Sgt. Cooper says the victim suffered minor injuries and the males attacking him were between 17 and 19-years-old. The fight apparently was sparked over a break up between the victim and his now ex-girlfriend.
No other injuries were reported.