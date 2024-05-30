Final Day of ‘Give To Lincoln Day’ is Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 30)–Through midnight Thursday night, you can donate to your favorite non-profit or local charity for “Give to Lincoln Day.”

The 13th annual day of giving includes those donations being submitted online or dropped off at the Lincoln Community Foundation office at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100.

“Put in a piece of paper there of where you would like that donation to go, whether it’s one non-profit organization or multiple non-profit organizations,” Lincoln Community Foundation president and CEO Alec Gorynski said to KFOR News.

More than 460 local charities are part of this year’s “Give to Lincoln Day”, including KFOR’s Operation Santa Claus. Last year, “Give to Lincoln Day” raised more than $7.5-million for local non-profits and $57-million since 2012.

You can checkout the continuing tally board on the dollar amount that’s being raised by clicking the link below.

Give to Lincoln Day 2024 Tally