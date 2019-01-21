Final Draft of Bike Plan Available For Review

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department invites the public to review the final draft of the Lincoln Bike Plan developed by the Lincoln Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). The plan is available at lincolnbikeplan.com. The plan is primarily designed to identify an on-street bicycle network that builds on the City’s extensive trail network and provides safe and low-stress bicycle commuting and recreational opportunities. The plan is an amendment to the 2040 Long Range Transportation Plan and the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

The amendment review schedule is as follows:

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the amendment at its meeting Wednesday, January 23. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street.

After the amendment advances through the MPO, the MPO Technical Committee will hear it at is meeting a 1:30 p.m. Thursday, January 31 in the Bill Luxford Studio, first floor of the County-City Building.

The Comprehensive Plan amendment is scheduled to be introduced to the City Council at its meeting Monday, Feb 4. The meeting begins at 3 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

The MPO Officials Committee is scheduled to vote on the amendment at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 8 in the Mayor’s Conference Room, third floor of the County-City Building.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the amendment at its meeting Monday. February 11. The meeting begins at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

READ MORE: NE Organ Recovery changes its name