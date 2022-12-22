Final Tally: Nearly 107,000 U.S. Overdose Deaths Last Year

NEW YORK (AP) – Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year.

That’s according to final figures released Thursday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new numbers, saying the official number was 106,699.

That’s nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020.

Earlier data suggested there were more than 107,000.

The numbers can change as additional death records arrive.