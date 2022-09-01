Financial Aid Seminars Offered For Parents And Students

(Lincoln, Neb.) EducationQuest Foundation announced the dates and times of a series of virtual events in September and October focused on college planning and financial aid. All events are free.

Senior Vice President for College Access Programs Daphne Hall said, “Millions of dollars in federal student aid is left on the table every year because people don’t understand the financial aid process. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opens the door to scholarships, grants, work-study and low-interest student loans. We are here to help Nebraskans navigate the application and show them that college is possible for everyone.”

A series of webinars focused on the financial aid process will be presented in September. Students who attend will be eligible to enter a drawing for one of six $500 scholarships. To register, visit www.educationquest.org/events/. Dates and times (all Central Time) are listed below.

* Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

* Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

* Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

* Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.

* Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

* Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

* Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

A series of webinars focused on FAFSA completion will be held in October. To register, visit www.educationquest.org/events/. Dates and times (all Central Time) are listed below.

* Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

* Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.

* Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

* Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

* Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Follow this link: <https://www.educationques t.org/pdfs/Fall_Events.pdf> to download a full calendar of events.