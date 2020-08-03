Fire At Northeast Lincoln Business Causes Minimal Damage
LFR dealing with overhaul work, after a fire late Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 started in an industrial oven at Rexnord Industries near 60th and Fletcher. (Courtesy of LFR)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 3)–A fire late Sunday night at a northeast Lincoln business leaves behind minimal damage, after materials were found on fire inside an industrial oven.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue got the call around 10pm to Rexnord Industries in the 6000 block of Fletcher Avenue, where crews showed up to find smoke coming from the building. There was fire found on the roof around an exhaust pipe, according to LFR Captain Nancy Crist.
Firefighters got the materials out of the oven and put out the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but damage estimates were at $25,000.