Fire At Northeast Lincoln House May Have ‘Started Intentionally’

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–A fire mid-afternoon Monday damaged a northeast Lincoln home under renovation that was being converted into a rental.
Lincoln Fire Captain Nancy Crist told KFOR News first arriving crews saw heavy smoke coming from the home at 5327 Garland Street and encountered heavy fire conditions inside the house. Water was put on the fire within five minutes after arrival and declared under control 15 minutes into the incident.
Crist said no one was inside the house and no one was hurt.
On Tuesday morning, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said Fire Inspector Damon Robbins reported finding evidence that the fire may have been started intentionally. The scene was processed for evidence and a canvass was completed. The damage was estimated at $168,000.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.