Fire Breaks Out at Rural Southeast Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 30)–There are few details regarding a house fire Thursday afternoon in far southeast Lincoln, but several area departments responded to the scene.

Initially, there were reports of black smoke coming from a home, that appeared to be under construction, in the 5500 block of Cavvy Road, which is north of 56th and Yankee Hill around noon. The neighborhood is technically outside of Lincoln’s city limits and under the jurisdiction of the Southeast Rural Fire Department, who responded and was in charge of the scene. Additional help came in from Lincoln Fire and Rescue, along with rural departments from Hickman and Bennet.

KFOR News arrived at the scene shortly before 1pm Thursday and there was still light smoke billowing from the area of where the home caught on fire. Details into the cause of the fire and dollar amounts as far as damage is concerned remain under investigation.

There were no reports of any injuries.