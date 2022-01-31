Fire Claims 3 Lives in Pierce, NE

(KFOR NEWS January 31, 2022) Three young people died in a fire Saturday morning in the community of Pierce, 135 miles northwest of Lincoln.
Around 3:34 am Saturday morning, Pierce Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 222 E Nebraska Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the house.
Six individuals were inside. Three occupants were able to self-evacuate; two reported no injuries and one was transported to a local hospital and later was released. The remaining three occupants (ages 17, 15, 12) were pronounced deceased at the scene. The Pierce County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death of the deceased.
State Fire Marshal Investigators have determined the fire was accidental and was caused by a wood-burning stove.
Responding agencies included Pierce Fire Department, Plainview Fire Department, Hadar Fire Department, Osmond Fire Department, Norfolk Fire Division, Pierce County Sheriff Office, Pierce
Police Department, Pierce County Attorney Office, and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency.
