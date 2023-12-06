Fire Damages Garage at Northwest Lincoln Home on Tuesday Night

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 6)–Damage estimates are at $130,000 after a fire at a northwest Lincoln home Tuesday night that left three people and two pets looking for a place to live.

LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman said the fire was called in around 6pm in the 1900 block of NW 46th Street, where an ATV in the garage caught on fire and spread to the attic.

No one was hurt. LFR says the fire was caused by work being done on the ATV that ignited gasoline.