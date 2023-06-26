Fire Damages Garages, Siding To Home In Lincoln’s Belmont Neighborhood

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 25)–Firefighters dealt with a fire late Sunday afternoon that badly damaged two garages in the Belmont neighborhood of northwest Lincoln.

LFR crews were called to a home off of the southeast corner of 12th and Adams, where a garage was involved in flames. On arrival LFR found one fully involved garage with a car on fire in it and a second garage also on fire. Flames were nearing the house and a tree was involved. One crew rapidly applied water to the main garage with the car, as a second crew used another attack line and extinguished the second garage fire while also protecting the house using water as a cooling barrier to the exposure.

The fire had collapsed the garage at 1209 Adams. The fire had extended to the garage and a tree at 1225 Adams. The siding of the house at 1225 had a large amount of damage due to the heat, and that garage structure was heavily damaged. City Forestry was called to assess the tree that continued to smolder despite foam application efforts, a fire watch was discussed for the tree. Damages are 150,000 for structures and contents.

What caused the fire remains under investigation. No one was hurt.