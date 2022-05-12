Fire Damages North Lincoln Business

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 12)–Firefighters dealt with another early morning fire this week, as LFR was called out to a business building in north Lincoln just before 6am Thursday.
LFR says in a news release to KFOR News that firefighters were called to the building near 48th and Hartley, where smoke was seen coming from a door. The owner had arrived to find the fire in the showroom of a honeybee and needle work business.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. What caused the fire remains under investigation and no one was hurt.
Damage estimates are around $50,000.