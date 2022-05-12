      Weather Alert

Fire Damages North Lincoln Business

May 12, 2022 @ 11:50am
The scene of a fire around 6am Thursday just off of 48th and Hartley in northeast Lincoln. (Courtesy of Lincoln Fire and Rescue)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 12)–Firefighters dealt with another early morning fire this week, as LFR was called out to a business building in north Lincoln just before 6am Thursday.

LFR says in a news release to KFOR News that firefighters were called to the building near 48th and Hartley, where smoke was seen coming from a door.  The owner had arrived to find the fire in the showroom of a honeybee and needle work business.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.  What caused the fire remains under investigation and no one was hurt.

Damage estimates are around $50,000.

 

 

