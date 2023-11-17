Fire Damages North Lincoln Mobile Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–A mobile home fire Thursday night in north Lincoln has forced residents to relocate.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were called to the mobile home in the 2500 block of Theresa Street about light smoke coming from the roof line. Firefighters found the fire in the ceiling but it was more of a smoldering combustion.

Damage estimates are at $2,500 and no one was hurt. Electrical wiring is to blame for the fire. LFR says the occupants of the mobile home had to be relocated.