Fire Damages South Lincoln Duplex

Lincoln, NE (March 15, 2022) Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a fire at 1317 S. 19th at 11:15 A.M. today. When crews arrived, they reported heavy smoke and fire from the back of a 2-story, 4-plex building.
All residents were out of the structure when crews arrived. One resident was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. A total of five people live in the building. At least two, possibly three people will have to be relocated.
The fire cause and damage amount are still under investigation.