Fire Damages Third Floor Unit At Northeast Lincoln Apartment Complex

Lincoln Fire and Rescue handled a two-alarm fire on Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019, which damaged a single apartment unit inside a building at the Argosy complex near 54th and "R" Streets. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

Through the rain and wind on Wednesday morning (Mar. 13), Lincoln Fire and Rescue managed to contain a fire to a single third floor unit at the Argosy Apartments near 54th and “R” Streets.

LFR got the call just before 9am and when crews arrived, they could see smoke and flames, according to Fire Captain Rick Schneider.

“Bystanders saw smoke and flames coming from a third floor window,” Schneider told KFOR News at the scene. “No other damage to the building. Fire was quickly extinguished and contained.”

Schneider also told KFOR News no one was home at the time of the fire and the two people living there will have to be relocated.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was electrical in nature and damage estimates are at $80,000.