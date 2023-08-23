Fire Damages Two-Story Apartment Building Near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 23)–No injuries to report and everyone has been accounted for after a fire Tuesday night in a two-story apartment building off of 17th and “G”.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, one single unit suffered fire damage. The fire was found in the attic space and firefighters attacked it from the outside, knocking it down within 15 minutes.

No one was hurt and 10 to 15 people occupying the building have been accounted for and everyone has to be relocated. LFR says Red Cross officials were helping with relocation.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.