Fire Late Tuesday Morning Damages Southwest Lincoln Home

Firefighters doing overall of a house fire near 2nd and “E” Street on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Firefighters on Tuesday morning had to put out a fire at a home in southwest Lincoln that initially was thought to have been smoke from a fire pit.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokesperson MJ Lierman told KFOR News at the scene either a neighbor or a passerby called 911 after seeing the smoke from behind the house east of 2nd and “E” Street. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames from the backside around the kitchen area.

One of two cats didn’t make it out, the other was found safe and sound. It appears the fire originated in the kitchen area but the exact cause and the amount of damage done remains under investigation.

A woman and her two children were not home at the time. No one else was hurt.