Fire On Exterior of Chimney Caused By Ember From Fire Pit

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 13)–Lincoln Fire and Rescue handled a house fire late Tuesday afternoon in south Lincoln, where it started on the outside of a chimney covered by siding.
LFR Captain Nancy Crist on Wednesday morning said when crews arrived to a home just west of 33rd and Loveland Drive, they saw smoke around the chimney area and later determined it wasn’t coming from inside the chimney itself. Turns out, it was a leftover ember from a fire pit used on Monday night that had blown onto the roof, next to the chimney.
Crist said inside the home, the fire had spread into the walls. About $40,000 damage was done and no one was hurt.
The four people living in the home have been relocated temporarily.