Fire Prevention Week Under Way

Lincoln, NE (October 4, 2021) The theme of this year’s National Fire Prevention Week October 3 through 9 is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR) recommends that families know the sounds of their smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and offer the following tips:
Each year in the U.S., about 2,620 people die as a result of home fires and burns. About 450,000 people are treated annually for burn injuries. Lincoln Fire and Rescue offers these home safety tips:
Fire Prevention Week was established to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire on October 10, 1871 that killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres.
Upcoming Lincoln Concerts Announced