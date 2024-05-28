Fire Rips Through West Lincoln Home

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews work to put out hotspots after a large fire east of Capitol Beach Boulevard and Surfside Drive on Tuesday May 28, 2024. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN—(KFOR May 28)—A large fire late Tuesday morning left a home in west Lincoln mostly gutted.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue received the call shortly before 11:30am to the 1100 block of Surfside Drive, in the Capitol Beach neighborhood. LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman told KFOR News at the scene the fire appears to have started accidentally with some work being done that included metal shavings and combustibles, possibly a gas can, that were around the garage.

No one was hurt and three people escaped the fire. The fire quickly spread throughout the entire house. Lierman says the fire was dispatched at 11:27 am and first arriving crews got to the home around 11:35am, when water was first put on the fire. It was finally declared under control around 11:52am.

No nearby homes were affected by the fire and the Red Cross is helping the residents in relocating.