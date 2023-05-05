KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Fire Thursday Evening Damages Northeast Lincoln Home

May 5, 2023 8:09AM CDT
The scene of a house fire Thursday evening east of 49th and Leighton Avenue. (Photo Courtesy of Chris Goforth/AlphaMedia Lincoln)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 4)–A home in the area of the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus suffered damage from a fire early Thursday evening.

Smoke billows out of a house that caught on fire early Thursday evening east of 49th and Leighton. (Photo Courtesy of Chris Goforth/Alpha Media Lincoln)

Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the home east of 49th and Leighton where smoke and flames were seen on approach. Fire officials say one person was outside at the time and called for help. No one was inside the house at the time.

No word yet on what caused the fire and how much damage was done.

Heavy smoke is seen coming from a house in the background east of 49th and Leighton on Thursday evening. (Photo Courtesy of Chris Goforth/Alpha Media Lincoln)

