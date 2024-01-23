Firefighters Handle Working Fire Monday Night Near Eagle

EAGLE–(KFOR Jan. 23)–A fire Monday night damaged a structure located in far southwestern Cass County, about 12 miles east of Lincoln.

The call came in a little after 9 p.m. just north of 202nd and Van Dorn, roughly three miles south of Eagle. KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, reports Eagle and Southeast Volunteer Fire Departments, Cass County Emergency Management, the Omaha Public Power District, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene. They added that, as of 10 p.m., the fire appeared to be out.

Details are limited, but no injuries have been reported. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.