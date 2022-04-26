Firefighters Spent Nearly Nine Hours Battling Two-Alarm Fire At Recycling Business

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–What started out as a call about a pile of cardboard on fire ended up turning into a two-alarm response early Monday afternoon at Green Quest Recycling, near 4th and “J” Street.
Lincoln Fire Captain Nancy Crist says when crews arrived at the scene shortly after 12:30pm, they saw a large pile of recycling products on fire outside the warehouse building and it was upgraded to a second-alarm response. A skid loader and a payloader were used to move the recycled products to be extinguished. A foam product was used to smother and blanket the fire.
Crist says LFR crews were on the scene until 9:30pm Monday. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.