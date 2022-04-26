      Weather Alert

Firefighters Spent Nearly Nine Hours Battling Two-Alarm Fire At Recycling Business

Apr 26, 2022 @ 10:32am
Lincoln Firefighters working to put out a two-alarm fire at Green Quest Recycling near 4th and "J" Street on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Courtesy of LFR)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–What started out as a call about a pile of cardboard on fire ended up turning into a two-alarm response early Monday afternoon at Green Quest Recycling, near 4th and “J” Street.

Lincoln Fire Captain Nancy Crist says when crews arrived at the scene shortly after 12:30pm, they saw a large pile of recycling products on fire outside the warehouse building and it was upgraded to a second-alarm response.  A skid loader and a payloader were used to move the recycled products to be extinguished.  A foam product was used to smother and blanket the fire.

Crist says LFR crews were on the scene until 9:30pm Monday.  No one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

 

Connect With Us Listen To Us On