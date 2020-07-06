Fireworks Hurt Teen, 42-Year-Old Man In Separate Incidents Across Lincoln
Fireworks display from Lake Allure near Ashland, Nebraska on July 4, 2020. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–Fireworks hurt a 14-year-old Lincoln boy over the weekend. According to Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker, the teen was hit in the face while shooting off an artillery shell in a tube late Saturday night at a home near 56th and Otoe.
Spilker said Monday the teen had significant facial injuries that required surgery.
Meanwhile, Police say a 42-year-old man is in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries to his hands, face and chest after a firework exploded in his hand at a home near 56th and Cavvy Road Saturday night.
Bryan Health saw 21 people for fireworks related injuries in the ER rooms of both of their Lincoln hospitals on Friday and Saturday, compared to 12 in 2019. It’s up from the 10 patients treated for fireworks injuries in 2018, but one less than the total number they saw in 2017.
In a news release, Bryan Health officials say most of the injuries this year were burns or abrasions suffered from artillery shells.
At CHI Health, there were 48 fireworks-related injuries they treated.