First “Community Spread” Case of COVID-19 Comes in Douglas County
(KFOR NEWS March 16, 2020) The first community transmitted case of coronavirus disease 2019 has been identified in Douglas County.
Contact investigations related to cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County also have identified events and locations in the Omaha area and Sarpy County which could result in potentially high numbers of people exposed in the community and could affect Nebraskans statewide. People who were at the following locations – https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news – during the time frames mentioned should self monitor for the development symptoms that include a fever, cough, shortness of breath and in some cases a sore throat.
“We are monitoring the situation for a second community-acquired case, said Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). “The number of exposures associated with these events is potentially very high and may be beyond the ability for public health to continue to do complete contact tracing as we have been able to do up until this point.
“We need your help. DHHS is advising Nebraskans to stay home if they’re experiencing any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses including fever, cough, shortness of breath and in some cases a sore throat. By staying home you protect those in your community.”
Social distancing and taking other actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 is critical. Slowing the spread of the virus will help decrease the potential strain on health care providers and facilities and help ensure care for those who may need it.
As we’ve already seen in some areas, Nebraskans should continue to expect closures and cancellations in their communities as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19. Guidance for events, public gatherings and schools is available on the DHHS website – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.