First Expanded Covid Tests Scheduled
Omaha and Grand Island will be the first Corona Virus testing sites under the new “Test Nebraska” initiative. Governor Pete Ricketts announced Monday that the State will increase from around 1,000 tests per day to around 3,000. He said around 89,000 people have signed up so far, but the goal is to have every single resident of the State fill out a screening. The website where the screening interview can be found is http://www.testnebraska.com.
State Economic Development Director Tony Goins said a Committee he heads will be named the “Get Nebraska Going” Task Force. Goins read a long list of business leaders who will help determine the best way to re-open the economy safely. “We are working intimately with our Chambers of Commerce” he said, in order to be able to plan and coordinate appropriately. “We want businesses to be able to operate as smoothly as possible, given the circumstances” he said, adding “We want families to know they will be safe and secure while dining and shopping in this State.”