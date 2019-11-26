First FFA Association in Nebraska to Win Parliamentary Procedure Leadership Development Event
For the first time in Nebraska FFA Association history, a Nebraska chapter won the National Parliamentary Procedure Leadership Development Event.
The competition and recognition took place at the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, IN October 30-November 2.
The Imperial FFA Chapter from Chase County High School took home top honors after competing against 41 other state chapters. FFA members representing the chapter included Valerie Herbert, Brooklyn Christensen, Jozie Schilke, Lindsey Mendenhall, Courtney Odens, and Alexis Richmond. Jeremy Vlasin and Jason Speck are the chapter advisors.
Parliamentary procedure is one of 25 Career/Leadership Development Event areas, covering employment skills ranging from communications to mechanics. The event helps students develop the abilities to think critically, communicate clearly, and perform effectively in a competitive job market.
