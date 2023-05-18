First Full-Size 3D Scan Of Titanic Shows Shipwreck In New Light

LONDON (AP) — Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing the entire wreck in unprecedented detail and clarity.

Using two remote operated submersibles, a team of researchers spent six weeks in the North Atlantic mapping the whole shipwreck and the surrounding 3-mile debris field, where personal belongings of the ocean liner’s passengers such as shoes and watches were scattered.

Richard Parkinson, founder and chief executive of deep-sea exploration firm Magellan, estimated that the resulting data is 10 times larger than any underwater 3D model ever attempted before.

Researchers have spent months rendering the large amount of data they gathered, and a documentary on the project is expected to come out next year.