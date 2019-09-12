First Of Five Open Houses On Streets Set For Thursday
1011NOW
(KFOR NEWS September 12, 2019) The public is invited to the first of five open houses on street improvements from 5 to 7 p.m. tomorrow,Thursday, September 12, at Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior Street. The Advisory Committee on Transportation (ACT) is hosting the meetings to focus on new street work to be funded by quarter-cent sales tax approved by Lincoln voters in April
Those attending will have the opportunity to learn about current street conditions and the various types of treatments to improve them. The public is encouraged to provide input on the criteria used to prioritize street improvements and on specific locations that need work.
Four more open houses are planned in September, and residents may attend any or all of the meetings:
- Tuesday, September 17, Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th Street
- Wednesday, September 18, Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th Street
- Tuesday, September 24, Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Avenue
- Wednesday, September 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th Street
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird appointed the 14-member ACT to provide an additional level of oversight, collaboration, and advocacy on the transportation infrastructure investments funded by the tax, which takes effect October 1. The City will begin to receive the revenue in December, with projects funded by the revenue beginning spring 2020. The tax will provide an estimated $13 million annually for six years.
The committee is scheduled to make its recommendations by the end of October on the priority street projects for the first year of construction. In November, the public will have another opportunity to comment on the ACT recommendations when the City Council holds a public hearing and considers amendments to the City’s Capital Improvement Plan.
