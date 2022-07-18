Fischer Announces Commitment to Help Fund Lincoln Airport Runway Rebuild Project

LINCOLN, NEB. (July 18, 2022) – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, today announced a commitment from the National Guard Bureau to use available funding to cover a portion of the cost to fully rebuild the Lincoln Airport’s runway. While the FAA provides funding for runway renovation projects, the financial assistance is limited to covering an airport’s commercial needs. However, the Lincoln Airport runway’s significant length is used for unique Dept. of Defense missions, primarily performed by the Nebraska National Guard.
“Once the need for additional funding became clear, I worked directly with the Nebraska National Guard, STRATCOM leadership, the 55th Wing at Offutt AFB, and senior leadership at the Department of Defense – including Lieutenant General Michael Loh, Director of the Air National Guard – to help find a solution. Preserving the runway’s unique size is essential to the operations of 155th Air Refueling Wing and its mission partners, which are vital to our national security.
“I am pleased that the National Guard Bureau has committed to providing the funding necessary to make this rebuild project happen. This remains a long-term priority for the state, and I will continue to advocate on behalf of its completion. I am also thankful for the collaborative efforts of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and other local stakeholders in achieving this commitment,” said Sen. Fischer.
Background:
A copy of the National Guard Bureau’s commitment can be found here.
Funding for this project is not expected until FY24. The NGB funding will cover the shortfall between the cost of the runway rebuild and available FAA funding.
Sen. Fischer secured language in the FY23 NDAA to highlight the important role that installations like the Lincoln Air National Guard Base at the Lincoln Airport play in supporting STRATCOM missions, including nuclear command, control, and communications (NC3) missions.