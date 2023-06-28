Fischer Announces Re-Election Bid To U.S. Senate

Sen. Deb Fischer-(R)-Neb. announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at a gathering inside the Nebraska State Capitol that she’s running for re-election. Behind Fischer from left to right are Neb. Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers, Governor Jim Pillen, former governors Kay Orr and Dave Heineman, and U.S. 2nd District Rep. Don Bacon-(R)-Neb. (Photo provided by Sen. Fischer’s Campaign)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 28)–Nebraska Republican U.S. Senator Deb Fischer on Wednesday morning made it official that she’s running for re-election.

Surrounded by longtime supporters and high-ranking community leaders and elected officials inside the Nebraska State Capitol building, Fischer made clear of what she’s done in the first couple of terms in office.

Fischer and the rest of the Nebraska Congressional delegation were able to secure funding to upgrade the runway at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue. She worked on passing the bipartisan CHIP IN for Vets Act, which led to building new facilities (such as Lincoln’s new VA Clinic near 70th and “O” Streets) for veterans to get high quality healthcare. Fischer helped in passing legislation to upgrade levees to provide clean drinking water for most of the state of Nebraska and helped then Governor Pete Ricketts in efforts to help most of the state rebuild following historic flooding in 2019.

“I am proud of my record. There’s no question I’m a conservative. Just take a look at my votes,” Fischer said.

Fischer also mentioned she’s made several visits to U.S.’ southern border.

“The crisis at our border is an absolute nightmare – one that it could have been totally avoided. It is a humanitarian crisis and a national security crisis, and I will continue to demand Democrats protect this country along our southern border,” Fischer added.

The Nebraska Examiner this week also reported that aside from Fischer, fellow Republican Senator Pete Ricketts were likely to announce bids. Nothing official yet from Ricketts’ office.