Fischer Applauds USDA Pandemic Assistance For Producers
Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator Deb Fischer
(KFOR NEWS March 25, 2021) WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced its plan to spend the funding Congress has allocated to the department through prior COVID-19 relief packages:
“USDA’s plan to support our farmers and producers includes many of the key priorities I advocated for during negotiations. Nebraska ag has felt the impact of economic disruptions from COVID-19. This much-needed relief will help get the heart of our state’s economy back on track.”
USDA announced at least $6 billion toward new and existing programs using funding allocated in the CARES Act which was signed into law in March 2020 and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act enacted in December 2020. These include additional direct payments for cattle producers who were not able to sell cattle during the spring and assistance to producers who were forced to euthanize livestock. This announcement also paves the way for biofuels producers to receive the much needed relief they have sought since the pandemic began. For more information on these programs, click here.
