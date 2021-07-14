Fischer, Klobuchar, Re-Introduce Year Round Ethanol Sale Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 14, 2021) – U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, have reintroduced the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act. The bill would allow gasoline retailers across the country to sell E15 and other higher-ethanol fuel blends year-round. Both said the measure would eliminate confusion at the pump by avoiding seasonal changes in available fuel blends. Their statement said also that higher blends of ethanol burn cleaner, providing a way for more Americans to be part of the climate solution.
“The recent D.C. Circuit Court ruling was a major blow to farmers and ethanol producers, and further highlighted the need to provide them with certainty. My legislation will ensure consumers continue to have access to higher ethanol blends at the pump and that E15 can be sold year-round. It will create significant economic opportunities for the hardworking men and women in rural America who are providing the country with a low-carbon solution,” said Senator Fischer.
“Nebraska Farm Bureau truly appreciates Sen. Fischer’s leadership on this important issue. The Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act addresses a long-term problem in making E-15 available year-round. The importance of ethanol to our state’s economy cannot be understated, and we hope Sen. Fischer’s legislative solution will secure the future of that industry for years to come,” said Mark McHargue, President of Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation.
“Corn growers stand behind the many benefits of higher ethanol blends like E15 and support ensuring its continued access to the marketplace on the same terms as standard ten percent blends. E15 is lower in carbon, tailpipe and evaporative emissions, not to mention lower in price, so it’s no surprise oil companies have tried to shut it down. NCGA appreciates the bipartisan leadership of Senators Klobuchar, Fischer and their colleagues toward a durable solution that would allow continued market access and expansion for proven low carbon fuel in E15 and stands ready to work with Congress and the EPA to provide certainty for consumers, retailers, our environment and rural economies,” said John Linder, National Corn Growers Association President.
Gov. Ricketts Proclaims May “Renewable Fuels Month” In Nebraska