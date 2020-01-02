Fischer Makes Service Academy Nominations
Courtesy Alpha Images
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Thursday, Nebraska Republica U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced the names of 33 Nebraskans she is nominating this year to attend U.S. service academies:
“It is my privilege to announce the names of the impressive Nebraska students I have nominated to attend our nation’s prestigious military academies. These students are hard workers and proven leaders who will make our state and country proud. I thank all of them for their willingness to continue Nebraska’s long-standing tradition of defending this nation.”
Every year, U.S. senators nominate individuals from their states for enrollment at the five U.S. Military Service Academies: the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, the United States Coast Guard Academy, the United States Military Academy, and the United States Naval Academy. Once a student receives a nomination, their application process within the respective service academy begins.
Below are Senator Fischer’s nominees for the class of 2024:
- Trinity Bohaty of Bennet to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Nathan Booher of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy
- Ariana Bryant of Bennington to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Parker Chandler of Lincoln to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Allie Clark of Waterloo to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- William Conrad of Gretna to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Colton Craig of McCook to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Matthew Downey of Lincoln to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Jacob Felker of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy
- Paige Fixemer of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy
- Cynthia France of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Anne Goodman of Blair to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Grady Griess of Grand Island to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Carlos Gutierrez of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy
- Traven Heiser of Lincoln to the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy
- Tim Karbler of Offutt AFB to the U.S. Military Academy
- Levi Kicken of Gering to the U.S. Military Academy
- Ethan Koerwitz of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Kolton Koubsky of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Charles ‘Tyler’ Mays of Omaha to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Nick McElroy of Lincoln to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Alex Miller of Grand Island to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy
- Jack Nolley of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Domani Occansey of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Trey Pursel of Nebraska City to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Corrie Sasse of Fremont to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Emma Soukup of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy
- Nicholas Stoeckle of Columbus to the U.S. Military Academy
- Avery Taylor of Papillion to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Katie Thompson of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Nathan Uhl of Omaha to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Addison Wilbur of Lincoln to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Austin Yeatts of Papillion to the U.S. Naval Academy