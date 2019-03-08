Fischer: Refineries Profited At Expense Of Nebraska Farmers

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, says former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt helped big refineries profit at the expense of Nebraska farmers.

Fischer says Pruitt granted undeserved hardship exemptions to profitable refineries.

“I am angry by reports that show what we long suspected: former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt ignored the law to help big refineries at the expense of farmers and ethanol producers.”

The problem, according to Fischer, is that under the exemptions, those refineries didn’t have to blend as much ethanol into their gasoline, causing the ethanol industry to lose billions of gallons.

“I intend to pursue legislative options to address abuse in the small refinery exemption process. I will also push new leadership at the EPA to make sure the agency is upholding the Renewable Fuel Standard as intended by law.”

