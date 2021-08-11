Fischer, Sasse Join Senate Debt Ceiling Opponents

Washington, D.C. (August 11, 2021) Nebraska’s two U.S. Senators, Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, joined 44 of their GOP colleagues today, releasing a letter outlining their opposition to raising the Nation’s debt ceiling.
“Senate Democrats shamelessly estimate their tax and spending plan will result in a $45 trillion debt level by 2031. In order for this spending to occur, our nation’s debt limit will have to be increased significantly,” wrote the senators.
They continued: “We will not vote to increase the debt ceiling, whether that increase comes through a stand-alone bill, a continuing resolution, or any other vehicle. This is a problem created by Democrat spending. Democrats will have to accept sole responsibility for facilitating it.”
The letter was led by Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Other senators include Sens. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), James Risch (R-Idaho), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Patrick Toomey (R-Pa.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.).
Read the full letter here.