Flag Football To Be Included At Los Angeles Olympics In 2028

(Associated Press) – Flag football took a key step toward becoming an Olympic sport in 2028, a victory for the NFL and organizers in Los Angeles who will bring a distinctly American sport into the world’s largest sports festival.

Two people familiar with a proposal from the Los Angeles organizing committee told The Associated Press that the committee had delivered its proposal to the International Olympic Committee, setting it up for a vote later this month at the IOC’s meeting in India.

Other sports on the list included baseball and softball, lacrosse, squash and cricket, a sport with a much wider global reach that will go over well in Brisbane, Australia, which is hosting in 2032.