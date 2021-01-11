Flags Fly at Half-Staff Honoring U.S. Capitol Police Officers
(KFOR NEWS January 11, 2021) In accordance with a proclamation from President Trump, Governor Ricketts affirms that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across the country.
Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on January 13, 2021. The President’s proclamation can be found by clicking here.
READ MORE: COVID Numbers Increase In NE Prisons