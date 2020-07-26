Flash Flood Watch For Lincoln — Bad Weather Sunday Night
by Katie Philippi, KFOR News
Lincoln, Nebraska (July 26, 2020) — Stormy weather is moving into Lincoln Sunday night and is expected to continue drenching the area through Monday morning. Forecasts of 2-4 inches of rain cover most of Southeast Nebraska and Southwest Iowa, based on thunderstorms moving out of the southwestern portion of the United States. Along with the heavy rain, thunderstorms and potentially damaging winds can be expected also.
