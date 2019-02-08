Fletcher Avenue Bridge to Close Feb. 11

The bridge just east of N 56th St on Fletcher Ave will be closed Feb 11 through mid-July for reconstruction. Fletcher Ave traffic between N 56th and N 70th streets will be detoured to Cornhusker Highway. Access to businesses along Fletcher Ave will be maintained via N 70th St on the east end and N 56th St on the west end.

The storm water portion of the project includes removal of a box culvert and installation of a bridge to increase channel capacity, widening the channel through the commercial area east of N 56th St and north of Morton St, reconstructing storm drains and retaining walls, and stabilizing the banks to help prevent flooding and erosion.

Additional street work in the area will be done at the same time. Street improvements include removal of the railroad tracks that cross Fletcher Ave just west of N 70th St, and resurfacing of Fletcher Ave between N 56th and N 70th streets.

